Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Dissolved Live Updates: BJP Calls MLA's Meet

New Delhi:
Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday. (File)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday evening after rival claims to form government from former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, who is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The state has been under Governor's Rule since June, when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with Ms Mufti.
In a statement, the governor justified dissolving the assembly citing reports of extensive horse trading.
Here are the Live Updates:
Congress leader Kapil Sibal says the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "shameless power play" in Jammu and Kashmir is a "recipe for disaster."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today, news agency ANI quoted a party leader as saying.
"We will decide the future course of action. We wish that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are conducted along with the Parliament elections," says BJP state president Ravinder Raina.
Election Commission to examine if the model code of conduct can be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir or not, after Governor dissolves Legislative Assembly, according to news agency ANI.
The Bharatiya Janata Party says the best option in such a scenario is to "go in for a fresh election at the earliest."
"This assembly cannot produce a stable government," it adds.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on its Twitter handle says the proposed alliance between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) broke up even before it was formed. "They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it."