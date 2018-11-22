Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Dissolved Live Updates: BJP Calls MLA's Meet

Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday evening after rival claims to form government from former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, who is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state has been under Governor's Rule since June, when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with Ms Mufti.

In a statement, the governor justified dissolving the assembly citing reports of extensive horse trading.

Here are the Live Updates: