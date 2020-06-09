Village Head's Killing 'Desperate Attempt' To Stop Jammu And Kashmir's Peace Process: BJP

No terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Sarpanch, saying it was a desperate attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail the ongoing peace process in the Union Territory.

"BJP condemns the killing of KP Sarpanch from Anantnag. It is a desperate attempt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail ongoing peace process in J&K," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

The party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul also condemned the killing of Ajay Pandit (Bharti).

Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by terrorists at his native village around 6 pm, a police official said.

Mr Raina said Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are shaken by the successive successful operations by Indian security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir VHP working president Rajesh Gupta expressed shock and grief and said killing of Hindus in Kashmir is a cause of concern for every right thinking person in the country. He said merely strong words would not be enough to condemn the killing. Such actions, he said, cannot stop the return of Hindus to Kashmir.

No terror outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.

