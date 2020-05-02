Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight, a police official said (Representational)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district's Dangerpora in the early hours of Saturday based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

When the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists opened fire at them. An encounter ensued as the forces retaliated, he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight, he added.

The official said identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

The search operation is still going on, he said.