Policeman Breaks Down During Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of Cop Killed In J&K

SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal breaks down while carrying the son of inspector Arshad Khan.

A photo of a senior police officer breaking down while carrying the son of inspector Arshad Khan, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag terror attack earlier this week, has gone viral on social media websites.

The picture, taken during the wreath-laying ceremony at district police lines in Srinagar on Monday, shows Haseeb Mughal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, crying while carrying the 4-year-old son, Uhbaan, of inspector Arshad Khan.

Mr Khan got injured in Anantnag terror attack after terrorists fired on a CRPF patrol team in the city on Wednesday, killing five soldiers. He died in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Sunday.

Arshad Khan's son with SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal.

The security forces managed to kill one of the two terrorists who attacked the CRPF team.

Mr Khan was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Sadar police station in Anantnag town. He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a younger brother. He belonged to Srinagar city and was recruited in the state police in 2002.