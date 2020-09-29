Senior Madhya Pradesh Police Officer, Seen On Video Beating Wife, Suspended

The officer is also seen showing injuries on his hand even as he continues yelling at his wife.

Senior Madhya Pradesh police officer Purushottam Sharma, who was caught on video assaulting his wife, has been suspended. A Director General-rank officer, Sharma had justified his actions, calling it a "family dispute" and insisting that it was "not a crime".

Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, had said, "This is a family matter, not a crime...I am not a criminal. My wife stalks me wherever I go. I am dealing with this."

He had earlier only been transferred out of his former post and to the state secretariat without being assigned to any post. That order was issued Monday by the state Home Department Under Secretary, who simultaneously also issued a show cause notice.

"Two videos related to you went viral on social media in which, prima facie, you are seen engaging in immoral behaviour and domestic violence with your wife," the notice said.

"Your actions are in violation of All India Services rules and therefore, you are directed to give clarification on why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for your acts," it added.

Sharma had been asked to submit a reply by 5.30 PM, failing which, the government said, it would be construed that there was no response and appropriate action would be initiated.

The Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission has summoned Sharma on October 5 and also directed the police to provide security to his wife.

In the widely-shared video, Sharma - a 1986 batch IPS officer - is seen arguing with his wife. In seconds, he holds her, pins her to the floor and thrashes her.

Two other men can be seen in the room, with one of them coming near the couple. The officer is also seen showing injuries on his hand even as he continues yelling at his wife.

NDTV cannot confirm the authenticity of the video.

"If my nature is abusive, then she should've complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate I have to go through this," Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also said his wife had complained against him in 2008. "But the point is, since 2008, she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad on my expenses," he said.

The wife was assaulted allegedly after she confronted Mr Sharma with his friend at her house.

Today that friend - the news anchor of a regional TV channel in Bhopal - filed a police complaint against the wife and Sharma's son, accusing them of maligning her reputation.

She demanded police protect her from undergoing "mental torture."

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "If anyone who holds a responsible position is found to be indulging in illegal activities and taking laws into his hands, then action will be taken against them, irrespective of who they are."

