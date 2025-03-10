Row Over Fashion Show Held In J&K During Ramzan, Omar Abdullah Reacts

A fashion show held in Jammu and Kashmir during the fasting month of Ramzan has been flagged for obscenity with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying that he "totally understood" the shock and anger of the people. The event was held in the ski resort of Gulmarg, sparking widespread criticism from political as well as religious quarters.

Photos shared online showed "semi-nude" men and women walking the ramp in skimpy clothes with critics arguing that this demolished the state's cultural values.

Mr Abdullah has sought a report in this regard within 24 hours and assured action.

"The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month," the Chief Minister said, sharing a similar post by senior cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Umar Farooq, chief priest of Srinagar's Jama Masjid and the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, had called it "outrageous" and said that obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

"Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable," said Umar Farooq.

Mr Abdullah said his office is in touch with the local authorities.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist, said the event was an attempt to demolish the moral and ethical values of Kashmir.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Department, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he said in an online post.