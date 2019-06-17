Army Vehicle Attacked In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama, Encounter Underway

Reports say the Casper vehicle got damaged in the attack

An army vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device today in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, where a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber in February. There is no report of casualty. An encounter is on, sources said.

The armoured vehicle of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was attacked near the Arihal village of Pulwama.

Reports say the Casper vehicle got damaged in the attack. Soon after, heavy firing and stone pelting started.

In a statement, the Army called the attack a "failed attempt" by terrorists. The troops are safe, barring a few minor injuries, it said, adding, "The area has been cordoned and search operations are in progress".

The attack comes days after Pakistan informed Indian High Commission in Islamabad about a possible attack in Pulwama. The information was also shared with the US.

Earlier today, an encounter took place between the security forces and the terrorists in Anantnag, south Kashmir, in which an Army major was killed and three soldiers were injured.

The soldiers came under fire during a cordon and search operation in Achabal.

The injured, among whom there is another Major, have been taken to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, officials said. The encounter is still on.

A police inspector who got injured during an encounter in Anantnag last week, died at a Delhi hospital yesterday. Arshad Ahmed Khan, who sustained a bullet injury, was sent to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Terrorists had opened fire on a CRPF patrol team in the city on Wednesday, killing five soldiers. Mr Khan reached the spot in a bullet-proof vehicle. As soon as he stepped down, he was shot at.

In February, a suicide bomber had targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force, in which 40 soldiers were killed.

Days after Jaish-e Mohammad accepted responsibility for the strike, the Indian Air Force targeted a camp of the terror group in Pakistan's Balakot.