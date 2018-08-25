Jammu And Kashmir Policemen To Get Security While Visiting Families

Family visits would be allowed for only two hours and without any disclosure

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they were devising a strategy for policemen wanting to visit their families during occasions and emergencies.

Concerned over the targeting of policemen by terrorists especially in south Kashmir areas, the state police has listed three districts -- Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama -- as "hypersensitive" with regard to security of the personnel.

On Eid, terrorists killed three policemen including an officer.

"An advisory had already existed that directed policemen not to visit their families on Eid without security and without the knowledge of their police stations," a senior officer said.

In future, policemen including constables, would be provided security.

"Such visits would be allowed for only two hours and without any disclosure," the officer added.