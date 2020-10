Mr Ashraf was posted at a police training centre in Pulwama district (Representational)

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists near his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag today. Police inspector Mohammad Ashraf was returning home from a mosque when he was attacked, the police said.

He was taken to a district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.

Mr Ashraf was posted at a police training centre in Pulwama district.