Jammu And Kashmir Official Allegedly Manhandled By Army; Staff Protest

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag was allegedly manhandled by the Army on Tuesday, sparking off protests by government employees who announced they would boycott poll duties till action was taken.

District officials said SDM Ghulam Rasool Wani was on way to Qazigund town when his vehicle was stopped by some soldiers.

"There was a heated argument between the SDM and an Army officer after which the SDM said he was thrashed and his vehicle was damaged by the Army personnel," sources in the district administration said.

Reports said the District Magistrate of Anantnag rushed to the spot after receiving reports about the incident.

Army sources said they were ascertaining the facts and would issue a statement later.

Employees at the district election office in Anantnag said they would boycott poll duties till an FIR is lodged against army personnel responsible.



