Two Militants Killed In Encounter In Srinagar

Srinagar:
Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.
The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.
#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/AaSI0CcMyK— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021
In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow".