Two Militants Killed In Encounter In Srinagar

Jammu And Kashmir Encounter News: The encounter took place in Rangreth area, police said.

Srinagar:

Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The encounter took place in Rangreth area, they said.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow".

