Jammu And Kashmir Lt Governor Visits Family Of TV Actor, Constable Killed In Terror Attack

The Lt Governor said the administration will provide all possible help to families.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the family members of TV artiste Amreen Bhat and police Constable Saifullah Qadri, both of whom were killed by terrorists last week, and assured them of all possible help.

Amreen Bhat, who was also an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists at her home in Budgam district's Chadoora on May 25.

"Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family," Mr Sinha tweeted.

He said the administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family.

"We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit," he added.

Two of the terrorists behind Amreen Bhat's killing were gunned down in an encounter with security forces that broke out in the Aganhanzipora locality in Pulwama district's Awantipora area on May 26.

Later, The Lt Governor visited the family of Saifullah Qadri in the Soura area here.

Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his seven-year-old daughter injured when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them outside their home on May 24.

"Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India's bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance," the LG said in a tweet.

Saifullah Qadri was the third policeman to be killed in Kashmir this month.

On May 7, terrorists shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality in Srinagar, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)