Jammu And Kashmir Lt Governor Reviews Preparedness For Amarnath Yatra

He also took stock of the work taken up by the irrigation and flood control department.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday directed for higher resource mobilisation and increasing manpower to ensure the completion of all the ongoing work in time for the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra next month.

The LG chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas and took stock of the preparedness of the departments and agencies concerned.

Chaired a high-level meeting today to review preparedness of departments & concerned agencies for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage & quality essential services including high Bandwidth tele-connectivity. pic.twitter.com/7u6LjxyYIL — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 19, 2023

The meeting was attended by Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), GOC, 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and other senior officials of the civil administration, SASB, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and representatives of telecommunication service providers.

Mr Sinha directed the officials for higher resource mobilisation and increasing the manpower to ensure the completion of all related work well before the scheduled commencement of the yatra on July 1.

He was apprised of the work to upgrade the yatra tracks by the BRO, the installation of safety railings on all vulnerable stretches, snow clearance, installation of Army tents and strengthening of the telecommunication network.

The LG directed the telecom service providers to enhance the network connectivity and increase the bandwidth along the yatra route.

He also took stock of the work taken up by the irrigation and flood control department.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)