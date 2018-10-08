Jammu And Kashmir Civic Body Polls Live Update: Voting Begins Amid Heavy Security

Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Polls Live: Around 240 candidates have been elected unopposed

Under a heavy security blanket, Jammu and Kashmir witnesses the first phase of civic polls today - an election made controversial after the two key parties in the Valley, National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party, pulled out. With the central government insistent on the election, voting is taking place in 422 of the state's 1,100 municipal wards. The list includes 149 seats in the Valley, 26 in Ladakh, Jammu and Pirpanjal region.

As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phase election, which will end on October 16. Voting has began at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. Around 240 candidates have been elected unopposed, majority of them from the Kashmir valley. The BJP has said that it has got control over seven municipal committees in Kashmir Valley as 75 of its nominees have been elected unopposed.

