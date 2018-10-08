Jammu And Kashmir Civic Body Polls Live Update: Voting Begins Amid Heavy Security

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Polls Live: Around 240 candidates have been elected unopposed
Under a heavy security blanket, Jammu and Kashmir witnesses the first phase of civic polls today - an election made controversial after the two key parties in the Valley, National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party, pulled out. With the central government insistent on the election, voting is taking place in 422 of the state's 1,100 municipal wards. The list includes 149 seats in the Valley, 26 in Ladakh, Jammu and Pirpanjal region.
As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phase election, which will end on October 16. Voting has began at 7 am and will end at 4 pm. Around 240 candidates have been elected unopposed, majority of them from the Kashmir valley. The BJP has said that it has got control over seven municipal committees in Kashmir Valley as 75 of its nominees have been elected unopposed.
Here are LIVE updates on Jammu and Kashmir civic body elections:
Heavy security arrangements were seen in Srinagar where voting is being held in three wards for the city's municipal corporation, IANS reported. Scores of motorbikes were seized by the police at various check posts in the city on Saturday and on Sunday with incomplete documents or in cases where the bikers had violated traffic rules.
The electorate for the first phase of the elections on Monday is 586,064.
Mobile internet services suspended in south Kashmir
Mobile internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir valley, reports news agency ANI.
Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 and Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of urban local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir, reports news agency ANI.
Of the total, 150 polling stations have been designated in Kashmir division and 670 in Jammu division. "In Kashmir division, 138 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive while in Jammu division 52 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive," an official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
The elections for the urban local bodies were last held in 2005. Latest visuals from Ward no. 48 in Jammu.
Voting begins for first phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls
Voting began at 7 am for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls. A total of 820 polling stations have been set up in 321 municipal wards for the polls.