Jammu And Kashmir Journalist Detained Under Public Safety Act

Sajad Gul, officials say, has been shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has detained a journalist, Sajad Gul, under the Public Safety Act, a day after a court granted him bail in connection with a police case that accused him of criminal conspiracy.

Under the PSA, a person can be detained for a period of 3 to 6 months without trial. In most of the cases, the PSA is repeatedly used against a detainee to put him in jail for extended period.

Officials say the journalist has been shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Sajad Gul was working with a news portal and arrested by police for allegedly "spreading disinformation through fake tweets regarding the recent anti-terrorist operation".

The police have accused him of uploading objectionable videos with anti-national slogans.

"His overall activities are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India," said the police.

Yesterday, a magistrate granted him bail, but the police refused to release him and he was subsequently detained under the PSA.

According to the lawyer of detained journalist, police filed a case under attempt to murder charges against the journalist after he was given bail in another case.