Jammu-Srinagar Highway Remains Closed For Fifth Consecutive Day

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed after heavy snowfall and landslides. Ten people were also killed in the area in an avalanche and landslide.

All India | | Updated: February 10, 2019 15:05 IST
Traffic will not be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway until road clearance operation is completed (File)


Jammu: 

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday, as authorities said road clearance operation was continuing on "war-footing".

"Snow clearance operation has been completed from Bannihal to Qazigund town on Saturday. Our main problem is the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch which is filled with landslide. Clearance operation is continuing on war-footing," a traffic department official said.

The official added until road clearance operation was completed, traffic will not be allowed on the 300 km-long highway.

The highway was closed after heavy snowfall and landslides. Ten people were also killed in the area in an avalanche and landslide.

Supplies have run short in the landlocked Kashmir Valley ever since closure as all essentials of life are routed through this highway.

