J&K Introduces QR Code-Based Verification For Tourists' Safety In Pahalgam

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have introduced a unique QR code-based identification system for all tourism service providers for the safety of tourists in Pahalgam, which was rocked by a deadly attack last year orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

The system enables easy identification and verification of genuine and registered service providers, including pony-ride operators, hawkers, business establishments, as well as outside vendors, officials said.

The initiative is seen as a major step by the authorities to restore the confidence of those visiting the popular tourist resort in Anantnag district that was shaken by the brutal terror attack on April 22 last year.

The attack in the Baisaran meadow left 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator dead.

"Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by the authorities and has been provided a unique QR code that contains personal information and other details about that person," an official said.

When tourists scan the code with their mobile phones, they can check complete information about the person concerned, the officials said.

The initiative acts as a proper and registered identification system that would curb fraud and ensure that no unauthorised individuals are working or claiming to be associated with tourism, they said.

"The system helps identify tourism providers and ensure that visitors are dealing with an authorised service provider. Before trusting an individual, the tourists can scan the QR code and check the details about that person.

"This will help them verify the credentials of the service provider, thereby building their trust and also improving the security environment," an official said.

The QR codes contain the service provider's name, parentage, detailed address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, registration number, operational route, and whether he or she is police-verified, the officials said.

The tourism stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, calling it a good step for the authenticity of the service providers and the safety of tourists.

They said the initiative will help in gaining the trust of the visitors.

"The overall security has been strengthened after last year's attack. As far as service providers are concerned, we have been given QR codes after document verification; our Aadhaar numbers are linked as well," Ghulam Hassan, a service provider, said.

"All our details, addresses, etc., are there, which are linked to the local police station. Security forces check our QR codes periodically to ensure only genuine, registered, and properly verified service providers are operating," Hassan said.

Another service provider, who did not wish to be named, said all service providers working in Pahalgam, including pony-ride operators, photographers, vendors, and others, have been issued a unique QR code containing their personal information after proper verification.

"Tourists will feel safer as they will have complete information about the service provider. This is a good initiative that will strengthen the security and safety of tourists," he said.

According to the officials, vendors from outside J-K, who come here to earn their livelihood, have also been properly verified and vetted by police to ensure that no security lapses occur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)