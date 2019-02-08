Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut For Third Day, 2 Killed In Landslide

Two people were killed in the landslide in Ramban district, officials said. (Representational)

Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an all weather road link between Kashmir and rest of the country, remained closed due to heavy snowfall and landslides for the third consecutive day Friday, triggering protests by the stranded people in Jammu.

Over 1,500 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essential supplies are stranded at various places on highway from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to Banihal belt of Ramban district.

"The highway is closed for the third consecutive day today due to multiple landslides and snowfall.No traffic has been allowed on highway from Jammu," police officials said.

Due to landslides and snowfall, the highway has become fragile for the vehicular traffic and in various other sectors it has become slippery, they said.

Apart from snowfall in Jawahar tunnel and Patnitop areas, there were landslides in Ramban district, they said.

The men and machines of BRO are working to clear the highway of landslides and shooting stones, occurred at Marog, Battery Chashma, Anokhi fall and Panthal areas, they added.

Two people were killed in the landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The victims were crossing a landslide zone on foot in Maroog area, when landslide suddenly hit them, they said.

The two people have been identified as Pramod Mankotia, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Sanjit Lakara of West Bengal.

The bodies have been moved to district hospital Ramban for further formalities, the official added.

One body was recovered from landslide hit Marog area in Ramban district on the highway and another was injured in landslide on Batote-Doda road, they said.

The highway had remained closed for over 15 days since the beginning of the new year owing to intermittent spells of snowfall and rains. On Tuesday, the one-way traffic was allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu after five days.

High altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh spell of snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains since Tuesday night but stopped Friday.

The MeT office has already predicted widespread to fairly widespread rain and snow across the state till tomorrow evening.

After day long heavy rains in plains of Jammu, bright sun shrine has increased the temperature.

Over 150 stranded passengers at Jammu bus stand held protests against the government seeking early snow clerance and reopening of the highway so that they travel back to Kashmir.