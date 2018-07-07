Governor Seeks Report On Twitter Complaints About Mehbooba Mufti's Party

The governor took over reins in Jammu and Kashmir after collapse of BJP-PDP government. (File)

Two weeks after he took over the reins in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor NN Vohra's official Twitter handle has got several complaints of alleged corruption and other wrongdoings against the previous PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti.



The Twitter handle was set up on June 19, the day Ms Mufti submitted her resignation as chief minister of the state after the BJP pulled out of the government.



The governor, has been receiving complaints on Twitter about issues which were considered dead and buried.



The complaints received via the Twitter handle @jandkgovernor range from Ms Mufti removing the director of super-speciality SKIMS hospital and nominating in-service professors as members of the governing council to former speaker and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta's doctor allegedly getting appointed through the backdoor.



PDP youth president Wahid-ur-Rehman Para, who was working as Secretary, JK State Sports Council, is also accused of "adjusting" 250 people in various government departments and public sector undertakings.



"Ex-CM Sahiba (Mehbooba)ruined SKIMS & violated all norms by nominating in-service professors (friends of Dr Manzoor rather) as GB (governing body) members, then victimised all who raised voice - prof ahangar suspended as Director, my resignation was forced, promotion of 4 others stopped," Altaf G Haji, an Oncology surgeon tweeted to Governor Vohra.



Another Twitter user brought to the Governor's notice, allegations made by a sitting PDP MLA, who had recently revolted against Ms Mufti, about the wrongdoings committed by Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.



"A quota of 250 seats were given to Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and he adjusted his nears and dears in JK Bank, JKP, Youth Service and Sports and other departments, Ansari alleged. We request Governor for an immediate inquiry commision," Syed Ishfaq wrote.



Pawan Sharma brought to Mr Vohra's notice the appointment of Charu Gupta, daughter of Kavinder Gupta as Dental Surgeon, under the National health Mission.



"No notification, special(ly) crafted posted filled with blink and here general public has to hustle till they get broke to get a single job(.) hope u'll open this case," Mr Sharma said while referring to the appointment.



Mr Vohra's office, through the official Twitter handle, informed all these complainants that a report has been sought from the departments concerned.



