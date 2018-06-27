Jammu And Kashmir Cop Goes Missing, Suspected To Have Joined Hizbul

Police are making efforts to trace the missing SPO, the official said.(File photo)

A special police officer from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir has gone missing and is suspected to have joined a terrorist group.

Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nehama in Kakapora area of Pulwama, has been reported missing since yesterday, a police official said.

However, a Hibzul Mujahideen spokesman told a local news agency that Irfan Ahmad Dar had joined its ranks after decamping with his service rifle from his place of posting.

The police official said the claim of the terrorist group was also being investigated.