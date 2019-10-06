Former Political Worker Shot At By Terrorists In Kashmir's Anantnag

Mantoo was formerly associated with the PDP (Representational)

Terrorists on Saturday opened fire at a former People's Democratic Party worker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving him injured, police said.

Sajad Hussain Mantoo was shot at by the terrorists at his house in Kokernag area of Anantnag, they said.

Mr Mantoo received bullet injuries in his abdomen and thigh and was rushed to the district hospital, the police said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

The reason behind the attack is not known yet, a police official said.

Mr Mantoo was formerly associated with the PDP.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.