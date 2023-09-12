Chasing Terrorists, Army Dog Dies Trying To Save Handler

Two Army jawans and a special police officer have been injured.

She did everything a soldier is expected to do, including making the ultimate sacrifice - giving her own life to save another's. She was no ordinary soldier though, but a six-year-old dog named Kent.

An Army soldier and a suspected Pakistani terrorist were killed in a gunfight during a search operation in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of terrorists who were attempting to flee the scene.

"Army dog Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala'. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. It came under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its life in the best traditions of the Indian Army," an Army statement said.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said a gunfight broke out between terrorists and soldiers during the search operation in Narla village.

"A terrorist and an Army soldier were killed while three security personnel - two Army jawans and one special police officer - were injured in the gunfight," he said

"The special police officer, Vishal, suffered a bullet injury in his foot and is being evacuated," a senior police official told NDTV.

The official said the search-and-cordon operation was launched in Patrara in Rajouri district on Monday following the suspicious movement of two people. A few rounds were fired as the security forces chased the suspected terrorists.

After the terrorists managed to escape, the operation spread to nearby areas, and the forces reached Narla village on Tuesday.

Personnel from the security forces have recovered a bag with some clothes and other items, which were left behind by the suspected terrorists.