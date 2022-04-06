Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Shopian: Police

An encounter has started at Larri area of Shopian, said Kashmir police (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Larri area of Shopian on Wednesday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Larri area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Meanwhile, two terrorists belonging to different proscribed organisations have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts were established in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

