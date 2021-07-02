Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, police said. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

The official said three to four terrorists were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)