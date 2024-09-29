'Would Have Given More Money To Pak Than IMF If...': Rajnath Singh In J&K

"Every government in India has told Pakistan to close terrorist camps functioning on its land," he said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is not just any ordinary election, but it is a demonstration of India's democracy and its strength.

Addressing a public rally in Gurez at Bandipore area today, Rajnath Singh asserted that if there had been a better relationship, India would have given more money to Pakistan than what they have asked from International Monetary Fund.

He said, "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said that when Insaniyat, Jamuhriyat, and Kashmiriyat come together, no one can stop Kashmir from becoming heaven again. The election in Jammu and Kashmir is not just any ordinary election; it is a demonstration of India's democracy and its strength. I want to ensure that not a single person is left who doesn't vote."

He also highlighted the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), launched by PM Modi in 2015 for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Modi Ji had announced a special PM package for development here in 2014-15. PM Modi has given a special PM package for J-K in 2014-15. That PM package has now increased and it is so much money, that Pakistan was requesting to IMF for a fund lesser than this. Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that you can change friends but not neighbours. If there had been a better relationship, we would have given more money to Pakistan than what they have asked from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," Rajnath Singh said.

Targeting Pakistan, the Defence Minister said that whenever the agencies investigated terrorist activities in Kashmir, Pakistan has always been found to be involved in that.

"Every government in India has told Pakistan to close terrorist camps functioning on its land, but Pakistan is not doing that. Pakistan shouldn't forget that this is a new India, we are ready to fight against terrorism, not on this side of the borders but if needed we will do that by going to the other side of the borders as well," Rajnath asserted.

He further emphasised that Pakistan does not want democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, but seeing your (addressing locals) courage, I believe that no one can weaken democracy here.

"I want to make it clear to those sitting on the other side of the border, planning to harm India, that if there's any terrorist attack in India, we will strike them wherever they are," he added.

Targeting the opposition, Rajnath Singh said that NC (National Conference) and Congress say that if they come to power, they will restore Article 370.

"Only the Central Government has the authority to bring it back. After the removal of Article 370, people enthusiastically participated in the elections. This is the message of change in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the national flag is being hoisted at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Today, record numbers of tourists are visiting Kashmir. Kashmir is no longer a terrorist hotspot but a tourism hotspot. Here, two political families only focused on politics. They ruled here for a long time," he said.

"Today, the youth here are holding computers, not stones. IIM, IIT, and National Colleges will be established here. NC-Congress and PDP have only looted here. They did nothing for the people, only secured their families," Rajnath added.

