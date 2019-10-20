Two Soldiers, Civilian Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pak Troops In J&K

One civilian has been killed in J&K after ceasefire violation by Pakistan, police said (Representational)

Two soldiers and one civilian have been killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said today. Three others have also been injured.

The incident took place in the Tanghar sector of Kupwara. Two houses were also damaged in the incident.

Last week, two army soldiers were killed in separate incidents after Pakistan fired along the LoC in Baramulla and Rajouri.

India has raised the issue of targeting civilians during ceasefire violations along the Line of Control with Pakistan, which has seen a spike since special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped in August, news agency PTI had reported quoting Army sources.

In July, there were 296 cases of ceasefire violations, 307 in August and 292 in September, news agency PTI reported. September also recorded 61 "calibre escalation", implying use of mortar and heavy ammunition.

Till September this year, Pakistan had committed more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 people died, the centre had said last month. Repeated requests have been made to Islamabad to stick to the 2003 ceasefire understanding, a spokesman had said.

