3 Terrorists Killed In Anti-Terror Op On Srinagar Outskirts, Say Police

Three terrorists, including a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist involved in an attack on a police bus earlier this month, were gunned down by security forces during an overnight encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, the police said. Three policemen and a CRPF jawan were injured in the shootout in Panthachowk, they said.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather, who was involved in an attack on a police bus near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, leaving three policemen dead.

With the recent operation, the police said that all the terrorists involved in the deadly attack earlier this month on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel, have been eliminated.

One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of #terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday's PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/8qu081u8mV - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 31, 2021

This is the third encounter within 36 hours and the number of terrorists killed has risen to nine.

Earlier, six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, were shot dead in two separate encounters with the security forces in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.