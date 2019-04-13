Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Who Said What On Century-Old Amritsar Mass Murder

100 years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Tributes poured in from various political leaders.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival on April 13, 1919 when the British Indian Army under the command of General Reginald Dyer opened fire at unarmed civilians staging a pro-independence demonstration, leaving hundreds dead. On 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, tributes and political reactions have been pouring in from around the world. Many are demanding apology from Britain for the gruesome mass murder that took place a century ago.

Here we have compiled some of the political reactions on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

British Prime Minister Theresa May on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre:

"The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India."

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn:



"Those who lost their lives in the massacre deserve a "full, clear and unequivocal apology for what took place."



British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre:



"The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jallianwala Bagh massacre:



"Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of."

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Jallianwala Bagh massacre:



"The cost of freedom must never ever be forgotten. We salute the people of India who gave everything they had for it."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh demanded "an unequivocal official apology from Britain" for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.



"Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on the centenary of the most gruesome incident in Indian history. The sacrifice and valour of the martyrs of this tragedy will never be forgotten by. The nation remains indebted to them," he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

"On the centenary of the Jallianwala tragedy, our homage to martyrs & sympathy to the family members who sacrificed their lives for the country. It would have been most gratifying had the Indian govt. succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

"Respectful tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Jai Hind".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

"India today observes the centenary of ghastly Jallianwala Bagh massacre at Amritsar. My heartfelt tributes and homage to everyone who sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. The nation will remain indebted to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs."

