Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: 100 Years On, Still No Apology From Britain

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Date: 100 years of the tragedy will be complete on April 13, 2019.

April 13, 2019 will mark 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Considered one of the deadliest attacks in the history of the world, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre led to the deaths of hundreds of Indians by the troops of the British Indian Army in Amritsar. On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May described the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on April 13, 1919 as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history. She, however, stopped short of a formal apology demanded by a cross-section of British parliamentarians in the previous debates. In a statement, marking the 100 years of Jallianwala massacre, she said, "The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India."

Here's what happened 100 years ago on April 13, 1919:

Jallianwala Bagh massacre was one of deadliest attacks in the history of the world and also marked as a turning point in India's freedom struggle. At the Jallianwala Bagh, which is a garden spread across 6 to 7 acres in Amritsar in Punjab, a large gathering of 15,000-20,000 people with a majority of Sikhs, had gathered to celebrate Baisakhi, the Punjabi harvest festival. They had also gathered to revolt against the repressive Rowlatt Act that led to stricter control of the press, arrests without warrant and indefinite detention without trial. They also came together in solidarity to condemn the arrest and deportation of two national leaders - Satya Pal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. The Baisakhi pilgrims had no idea on what they were about to face.

Around 50 troops of the British Indian Army marched into the garden space, commanded by Colonel Reginald Dyer. On his orders, the troops indiscriminately fired on the group of gathered civilians for about 10 minutes till the ammunition ran short. 1,650 rounds of bullets were used in the attack.

Colonial-era records show about 400 people died in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre when soldiers opened fire on men, women and children in an enclosed area, but Indian figures put the toll at closer to 1,000.

