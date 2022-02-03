S Jaishankar's 'History Lessons' For Rahul Gandhi Over 'Pak-China' Remark

"Perhaps, some history lessons are in order," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP government's policies have brought "China and Pakistan together," stating that "some history lessons are in order" and that Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963, when a Congress government was in office.

He said that China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s and CPEC was started in 2013 when Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

Mr Jaishankar also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Lok Sabha during debate on the motion of thanks on President's Address that the government could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day.

Taunting Mr Gandhi over his frequent foreign visits, Mr Jaishankar said "those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave" and added that India held a virtual summit with presidents of five central Asian countries.

"Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together. Perhaps, some history lessons are in order: -In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. -China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

-From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.



-In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.



So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then? — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

Referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started in 2013, he asked Mr Gandhi to ask himself if China and Pakistan were distant then.

"From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration. -In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?" he asked.

Mr Jaishankar asked if Rahul Gandhi also missed the India-Central Asia Summit held on January 27.

"In Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?" he asked.

Rahul Gandhi in his speech said the government has brought China and Pakistan together.

"The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together," he said.

"Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," he added.

