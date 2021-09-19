S Jaishankar Discusses Developments In Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan With French Minister

S Jaishankar discusses developments in Afghanistan with French counterpart. (FILE)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a discussion on the recent development in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with my friend FM @JY_LeDrian. Looking forward to our New York meeting," he tweeted.

The call comes at a day after France recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia amid submarine deal outrage. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the ambassadors were recalled for "consultations".

Le Drian also said Australia's decision to cancel the submarine development programme with Paris and announcement of a new partnership with the US constitute unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners, reported Euronews.

Canberra announced earlier this week that it was scrapping a multi-billion purchase of French conventional submarines in favour of nuclear subs built with US technology.

The deal was announced on Wednesday by the US, UK and Australia on the launch of the trilateral security pact "AUKUS".

