Jaisalmer On High Alert Over Locust Attacks

The district administration of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is on high alert due to the scare of locust attack in the area.

District Collector of Jaisalmer Namit Mehta said that there is a possibility of locust attack in May. They have informed the Locust Control Organisation (LCO) to collect all necessary resources required to fight against the locust attack.

Mr Mehta said that the Agriculture Department has also been informed, and has been asked to establish control rooms once again, to ensure that as soon as any information of the attack comes, teams can go to take care of the situation.

He further added that the Border Security Force (BSF) has also been apprised regarding the situation. A meeting will soon be held of the three departments to discuss the protocol.

Locust is a pest which devastates crops and vegetation wherever it moves.

