Truck Swerves To Hit Dog, Misses, Then Crushes Pregnant Canine In 2nd Try

A heart-wrenching video from Jaipur shows a pickup truck swerving to allegedly try and run over a dog and then crushing another pregnant canine to death.

The video, from around 5 am on Wednesday, shows the pickup truck approaching a narrow road in a colony where two dogs were sleeping. One of the dogs gets up as it sees the vehicle approaching and the truck swerves in an apparent attempt to run it over. When that attempt fails, the truck approaches the other dog - the helpless animal trying desperately to get out of the way - crushing it under its wheels.

The first dog chases the truck while the canine that was run over moves a little. The first dog and three others then surround the pregnant canine.

People in the colony rushed out on hearing the dogs howling. They cremated the pregnant dog and filed a police complaint, seeking the immediate arrest of the pickup truck's driver.

The police have seized the truck, but the driver is still on the run.

