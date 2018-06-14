Jaipur Scrap Dealer Finds 2,000 Aadhaar Cards In Sack Of Old Newspapers

The police said someone sold a sack of old newspapers to a scrap dealer, Imran, who later found out that it also contained over 2,000 Aadhaar cards.Mr Imran also contacted the department of information and technology and communication when he found the cards.
"It appears to be a parcel of Aadhaar cards which were to be delivered by post," Station House Officer (SHO) of Jalupura police station Likhma Ram said.
"The cards were to be dispatched locally. So, most likely the parcel somehow got misplaced from the general post office here," Mr Ram added.
The police said that the postal department officials had been informed and the matter was being probed to ascertain how the cards were dumped in such a manner.
