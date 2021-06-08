Jailed Wrestler Sushil Kumar Demands Protein Shake, Exercise Bands

Sushil Kumar is currently under judicial custody at Delhi's Mandoli jail (File)

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow wrestler, has demanded protein supplements, exercise bands and a special diet as he is prepping for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



Sushil Kumar, the first Indian to have won two individual Olympic medals, has approached a Delhi court with his requests.

The champion wrestler was arrested by the Delhi police on May 23 in connection with the murder of Sagar Dhankar, his junior at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium.

Mr Dhankar had died in a Delhi hospital in the first week of May after being thrashed by Sushil Kumar and his associates, the police have alleged.

The police have also found a video clip of the assault in which Sushil Kumar and his associates were allegedly seen beating the victim.

Sushil Kumar had been on the run for nearly three weeks before his arrest.

A normal jail diet includes five rotis, two vegetables, dal and rice, which the inmates get twice a day. They can also buy items worth Rs 6,000 per month from the jail canteen. However, the jail diet is proving to be insufficient for Sushil Kumar, known for his muscular physique.

Under the special diet, Sushil Kumar wants Omega 3 capsules, pre-workout supplements and multivitamin pills among other things.

The court is expected to decide on Sushil Kumar's petition on Wednesday.

Sushil Kumar has been kept in a separate cell in Delhi's Mandoli jail. For security reasons, he is not allowed to meet anyone.