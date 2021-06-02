Olympian Sushil Kumar Sent To 14 Days In Jail Over Murder Of Wrestler

Sushil Kumar was produced before the court at the end of the 4-day police custody. (FILE)

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in a murder case, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday. The Delhi Police, earlier in the day had approached the court, seeking extension of the wrestler's custody by three more days but was refused.

The international wrestler, who has been termed the fatal attack's "mastermind" by the Delhi Police, was produced before the court at the end of the four-day police custody.

The two-time Olympic medallist was arrested on May 23 in connection with the murder of a wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by four more days.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar died of his injuries later.

Police had earlier found a video of the incident recorded by Sushil Kumar to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the city and presented it to court. In the video,the wrestler and his associates were allegedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man was seen lying on the ground.

Sushil Kumar had been on the run for nearly three weeks. Police had raided several locations and neighbouring cities to arrest him.