Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrested Key Accused From West Bengal

Delhi Police Special Branch on Thursday arrested a key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case from Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

A five-member team of Delhi Police came to Tamluk police station in connection with the Jahangirpuri incident case. Later with the assistance of the West Bengal Police, the team went to Dhalhara village and arrested a person named Sk Farid from his aunt's house.

The Delhi Police team then took Farid in their custody and left for Delhi. He will be produced on Court on Friday.

Tamluk police station IC Arup Sarkar said, "SK Farid was staying in his aunt's house. We came to know his family does not reside in Bengal. His original house was at Namalakhya, Mahisadal area and before 34 years they (his family) left this place and started residing in Delhi. They (Delhi Police Special Branch) will produce him before a court in Delhi on Friday."

Delhi Police arrested 30 people in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case including three juveniles who were sent to a correction home in Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi police arrested two persons Jafar and Babuddin in connection with the case.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

