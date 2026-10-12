Jagtar Singh Hawara Could Be Out Of Jail Soon: Group After Meeting Bhagwant Mann

A meeting between the leaders of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the parole of Jagtar Singh Hawara - serving a life sentence for the August 31, 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh -- has raised expectations of a possible breakthrough.

The morcha claimed that Mann has assured them that the state's Advocate General will argue in favour of shifting Hawara to a Punjab jail during a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Morcha is now claiming that Hawara could come out of jail at any time. Speaking after the meeting, Morcha leaders said the discussions with Mann took place in a positive atmosphere and that they were now awaiting a decision and its outcome.

"Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara can come out of jail at any time," the leaders said, expressing hope over the developments following the meeting.

The delegation also discussed Hawara's transfer to a Punjab prison, a matter scheduled to come up before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The proposed transfer and the parole issue remain separate matters, with the Morcha awaiting further developments on both fronts.

The meeting also saw discussions on matters concerning Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Amritpal Singh.

