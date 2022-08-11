Jagdeep Dhankhar Takes Oath As Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankhar taking oath as 14th Vice-President of India.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the political veteran from Rajasthan who also served as Governor of Bengal, today took oath as the 14th Vice-President of India.

In the election on August 6, he defeated the Congress's Margaret Alva, who was the Opposition candidate, by getting 74.36 per cent of the votes — the highest winning margin in the last six V-P elections since 1997.

Mr Dhankhar had the support of several non-NDA parties too, such as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal from Odiahs, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress from Andhra Pradesh, and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which had a less-than-cordial equation with him when he was governor, decided to abstain from the voting. The party was upset at the manner in which Ms Alva was chosen, but it couldn't go with the BJP's nominee either.