'Can't Take Us For Granted: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien On Why Party Will Not Vote In Vice-President Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress "cannot be taken for granted" for Opposition unity, said party leader Derek O'Brian today, speaking to NDTV on why the party has chosen to abstain in the Vice-Presidential election on August 6.

The TMC was one of the prime movers in putting up a joint Opposition candidate for President, in Yashwant Sinha, who was most recently a TMC leader and fought what turned out to be just a symbolic fight against NDA's Droupadi Murmu.

While results of the Vice-Presidential polls aren't expected to be any different, TMC's move further weakens Opposition's Margaret Alva. She is fighting NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, with whom the TMC had a fractious relationship when he was Bengal governor until recently.

