5 Facts About "Kisan Putra" Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP's Vice President Pick

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat, was born in 1951 into a farmer's family in Kithana, a small village in Rajasthan.

He started as a lawyer and has practiced in the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court. He was designated a senior advocate in 1990, a year after he forayed into politics.

He was associated with former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and he followed his mentor when the latter walked out of the VP Singh government and became a union minister in 1990 in the minority government led by Chandrashekhar.

He joined the Congress when PV Narsimha Rao became the prime minister. But with the rise of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan politics, he shifted to the BJP and is said to have become close to Vasundhara Raje soon after.