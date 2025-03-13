Video: Inside Look At Jagan Reddy's 'Sheeshmahal' In Andhra Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's "Sheeshmahal" that was one of the key focus areas in last month's Delhi election, has stiff competition from a house built for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Videos of the sea-facing mansion Visakhapatnam's on Rushikonda hill show opulence that's seldom seen in residences occupied by Chief Ministers.

The sea-facing building, dubbed Andhra's "Sheeshmahal" by critics, comprises four sprawling blocks over a 10-acre area.

The building in Rushikonda, which the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu claims was intended initially to be a camp office for Mr Reddy, today has extravagant interiors with gold embellishments, Italian marble flooring, and plush furnishings, sparkling chandeliers, bathtubs.

Its staggering infrastructure includes paved roads and drainage system, bulk water supply, and a 100 KV power substation.

As in Delhi, the new government in Andhra Pradesh is in a quandary over how the building can be used.

The TDP claims that the project was pitched in various avatars at various stages of its development - a star hotel then a Chief Minister's camp office during and then a tourism project.

While it got the CRZ (Coastal Regulatory Zone) clearance from the central government in May 2021, there are allegations that half the Rushikonda hill has been demolished for its construction.

Before being pitched as a camp office of the Chief Minister, it was launched as a star hotel with a budget of Rs 91 crore. By its completion, the total cost has exceeded Rs 500 crore, the TDP has claimed.

Chief Minster Naidu has now called for a debate on the use of the building, opening it for public viewing.

"This is a case study on how the former Chief Minister cheated courts, committed environmental violations and misused public money to lead a lavish life. There is a need for wide discussion on the existence of such leaders in politics, and whether we really need them," he has said.

"As of now, I have no idea of how to utilise the buildings and generate revenue to the government from them. The structures are not viable for the tourism department. A decision will be taken soon," Mr Naidu has said.

Arvind Kejriwal's official residence -- Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines -- which turned into potent ammunition in the hands of the BJP that cost him the election, had cost 33 crore for the renovation, up from an initial estimate of Rs 7.9 crore.

But its furnishings, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General, would push up the cost hugely when factored in.

"The real cost runs up to Rs 75-80 crore if the inventory of items in the bungalow is considered," the BJP's Virendra Sachdeva has claimed.