Jagan Reddy Declares Assets Worth Rs 375 Crore, But Doesn't Own A Vehicle

Jaganmohan Reddy filed his nomination for Pulivendula Assembly seat in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy owns assets of more than Rs 375 crore but does not own a vehicle.

He declared his assets on Friday while filing nomination for Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

His movable assets were over Rs 339 crore while immovable assets were worth more than Rs 35 crore.

In 2014, while filing nomination from the same constituency, Mr Reddy had declared total assets of Rs 343 crore.

The assets of his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, a businesswoman, have also gone up to Rs 124 crore against Rs 71 crore in 2014. This includes movable assets of Rs 92 crore and immovable assets of over Rs 31 crore.

Their two daughters together have movable assets of Rs 11 crore.

Mr Reddy, son of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, also mentioned that he owns no vehicle. He submitted in the affidavit that the four bulletproof vehicles were owned by others but registered in his name.

The 46-year-old mentioned that his total investments were Rs 317 crore while that of wife were Rs 62 crore.

The YSRCP leader, who declared that he is engaged in politics and public service, showed his income during 2017-18 as Rs 25.89 crore against Rs 2.90 crore in the previous year.

Mr Reddy owns non-agricultural land worth Rs 8.42 crore, commercial building valued at Rs 14.46 crore, a residential property in Hyderabad worth Rs 12 crore.

His liabilities were only Rs 1.19 crore. However, liabilities in the form of income tax to the tune of Rs 66.68 crore were under dispute. His wife also had Rs 6.75 crore liabilities under dispute.

The 46-year-old also mentioned about 31 criminal cases pending against him including cases booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Corruption and Act Money Laundering Act among others. He, however, was not convicted in any case.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.