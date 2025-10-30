J&K Teachers Directed To Monitor, Report Stray Dog Population Around Schools

Teachers in both Government and Private schools in Jammu and Kashmir have been directed to monitor and report the stray dog population and become part of the "management of stray dogs."

NDTV has accessed orders issued by Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in the Union Territory, directing heads of government and private schools to appoint Nodal Officers for monitoring and coordination regarding stray dogs in and around school premises.

Sakina Itoo, J&K Education Minister, told NDTV that the orders may have been issued following the Supreme Court direction on the management of stray dogs.

"There is a Supreme Court direction on management of stray dogs, removing them from schools and hospitals. I think the orders may have been issued in compliance with the SC order," Ms Itoo said.

Last month, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed all states and union territories to manage stray dogs by removing them from the premises of all educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stands, and relocating them to designated shelters. The court also directed the appointment of nodal officers to ensure the sterilisation and vaccination of dogs before relocation.

So far, there is no information on whether municipal authorities or the animal husbandry department have issued any orders to implement the court directions to remove stray dogs from these institutions.

An order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Poonch directs all heads of government and private schools to nominate nodal officers in their respective schools for "timely monitoring and coordination regarding issues related to stray dogs in and around the premises."

As per the order, the Nodal Officer shall be responsible for:

Reporting sightings and incidents related to stray dogs.

Coordinating with the Municipal/Animal Husbandry/Local Bodies for necessary action.

The order explicitly warns that "any lapse in compliance shall be viewed seriously."

A similar order was issued by the CEO of Kupwara, which also directed schools to put up signage reading "beware of dogs" both inside and outside school premises. Both CEOs have directed schools to immediately comply.

Schools in Kashmir were directed to send a compliance report on the management of stray dogs on Wednesday, a day before all the schools are closed for winter vacations.