J&K State Disaster Response Force Conducts Mock Drill At Dal Lake

As part of the Ministry of Home Affairs' initiative for nationwide civil defence preparedness, personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a mock drill at Dal Lake, Srinagar, focusing on a boat capsize scenario on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, an SDRF personnel, Arif Hussain, said, "Yesterday we received an order to do a mock drill regarding boat capsize... We will demonstrate how to use our equipment. We are here following that (MHA) order."

Another SDRF personnel said, "We are here to do a mock drill, especially for conditions like boat capsize...It is also per that initiative (MHA order to conduct mock drills)."

Earlier today, several high-ranking officials, including DG Civil Defence and DG NDRF, arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs for the meeting called by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan regarding the conduct of mock drills for effective Civil Defence across the nation on May 7.

Several states have been asked to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance civil defence preparedness, government sources said. The measures include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens, training of civilians and students on protective actions during a hostile attack.

Sources said measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.

Earlier, a 30-minute rehearsal for blackout was conducted in the entire Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The rehearsal was conducted on the guidelines of the Cantonment Board/Station Commander.

"The blackout was from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off...Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections," said Gurjant Singh, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station.

The government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

