J&K School Points To "Copy-Paste" Error On "No Bindi, Tilak, Kalava" Rule

A controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch after Sanatan Dharma Sabha and several right-wing groups accused Christ School, Degwar, of issuing dress code guidelines in school brochure that allegedly barred students from wearing religious symbols such as tilak, bindi, mehndi and the kalava (sacred thread).

Terming it a direct assault on Sanatan traditions and religious freedom, the Sabha on Thursday demanded an FIR against the school principal and immediate intervention by the district administration and the Education Department.



Addressing a press conference at Geeta Bhawan, Sanatan Dharam Sabha members strongly objected to instructions in the school's handbook that prohibit both boys and girls from wearing mehndi, bindi, tika or tilak or kalava inside school premises.

"This is not about discipline. This is an attempt to suppress our identity and faith," a Sabha member said.

"For us, tilak, bindi and kalawa are not fashion accessories. They are integral to our religious belief and cultural ethos. Banning them hurts the sentiments of the entire Hindu community," said Sabha member.

Earlier right wing organisation protested outside police station in Poonch, urging the Deputy Commissioner, Poonch and the Education Department to take immediate cognisance and initiate action against those responsible.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the matter, Chief Education Officer, Poonch, Javed Iqbal Gulshan summoned the school principal for an explanation.

School Principal Fr. Sujith Mathew has since apologised and announced that the brochure will be withdrawn immediately.

"He claimed the objectionable content was included inadvertently, stating, that this brochure was a copy-paste from brochures of schools in other states. That is how this content got published," informed CEO, Poonch.

The issue has sparked a wider debate in the district, with parents and community members questioning the balance between maintaining uniform discipline and respecting religious freedom.