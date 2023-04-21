J&K Attack: Drones, Sniffer Dogs, Chopper Used In Hunt For Terrorists

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday.

Drones and sniffer dogs were used and a MI chopper conducted a recee of the dense forest area of Bata-Doriya in Poonch on Friday in a massive manhunt for the terrorists who killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one the day before.

An NIA team visited the ambush spot and conducted a full inspection of the area and the vehicle targeted in the attack. Top police and army officers including DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Mukesh Singh, and GoC reviewed the search operation, officials said.

The entire area of Tota-Gali-Bata Doriya, which has dense forests, has been cordoned off.

Officials said drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace the terrorists, adding the army also conducted a recee of the area with an MI-chopper.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following the attack. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

The army found bullet marks on the vehicle and the body of a jawan.

According to the initial investigation, the attack was carried out from both sides.

Top army and police officials on Friday laid wreaths and paid homage to the soldiers.

Officials said a high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid heightened vigil along the Line of Control.

Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped following the incident and people have been advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar, they said.

After a wreath-laying function at Rajouri, the bodies of Lance Naik Debashish of Algum Sami village of Puri district of Odisha were airlifted to his native place for last rites.

The bodies of Havildar Mandeep Singh of Chankoian village of Ludhiana (Punjab), Lance Naik Kulwant Singh of Charik village of Moga district (Punjab), Sepoy Harkrishan Singh of village Talwandi of Gurdaspur district (Punjab) and Sepoy Sewak Singh of Bagha village of Bathinda district (Punjab) were being sent to their native places by road, they said.

Meanwhile, Jammu witnessed several protests by BJP, VHP, Rastriya Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Dogra Front, and Jammu Statehood organisation among others.

