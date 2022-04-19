J&K Police Recover 10 Pistols, 5 Grenades In Arms, Ammunition Seizure

17 pistol magazines and 54 pistol rounds were also seized. (Representational)

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from Kupwara district during a search operation, conducted by Kupwara Police along with the Indian Army, at Hajam Mohalla on Tuesday.

According to the police, the seizure involved 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades.

"#KupwaraPolice along with Army recovered huge cache of #arms and #ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades, during a search #operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad #Karnah," informed the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

#KupwaraPolice alongwith Army recovered huge cache of #arms & #ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, during a search #operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad #Karnah. Case registered. #Investigation in progress.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 19, 2022

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the army had arrested a terrorist associate in Handwara and recovered one Chinese Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 13 live rounds of 9 mm and a mobile phone from his possession.

Meanwhile, nearly a week ago, the Anantnag Police recovered one short barrel AK-56, two AK mag, two pistols, three pistol mag, six hand grenades, 44rds of AK-47 ammo, 58 rds of 9mm ammo, and one sling from a vehicle near Mehmoodabad bridge Dooru, during its night domination on April 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)