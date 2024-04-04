J&K Apni Party Allotted 'Bat' Symbol For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Happy to have "bat" as the party's symbol for the polls, says Altaf Bukhari (File)

The Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has been allotted "bat" symbol for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

In a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission (EC) has said it has withdrawn the "bat" symbol allotted to the Sanyogwadi Party for the general elections.

It said the common symbol allotted to the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party is only for the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha. "Further use of common symbol by the party is not allowed after the completion of the election," the communication read.

On the allocation of the symbol, former minister Altaf Bukhari told news agency PTI that he was happy to have "bat" as the party's symbol for the polls. "Bat represents the famous willow (cricket bat-making) industry of Kashmir and we are sure of scoring a sixer in the electoral battle of J&K," he said.

In the communication, the EC said, "...the commission has withdrawn the symbol 'Hockey and Ball' allotted to 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' in the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." "Further, the commission has allotted the symbol 'bat' to 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' in the remaining phases of the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Para 10B of Symbols Order, 1968," the communication read.

The commission said returning officers should be directed to allot the common symbol "bat" to candidates set up by the registered unrecognised political party, subject to fulfillment of the provisions of Para 13 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Para 13 of the order relates to setting up of candidates by a party, according to the EC.

"In the event of the (Apni) party failing to meet the requirement of the minimum number of candidates, as prescribed in Para 10B of the Symbols Order, 1968, i.e. in minimum two parliamentary constituencies in the concerned state or Union Territory, then the said common symbol shall not be available to their candidates," the letter said.

