British High Commissioner Misspells Sholay as Chole, Internet Is Amused

The British High Commissioner wasn't disappointed and received a flurry of suggestions.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis recently asked Twitter users to recommend some Hindi movies so that he could get better at the language. He then shared the shortlisted films he would watch but hilariously misspelt the name of an iconic movie.

“Ok, film lovers. I need recommendations for Hindi films to watch to improve my language. A colleague suggested Sholay - what do you think?” wrote Alex Ellis in a tweet.

Ok ???????? film lovers.



I need recommendations of हिन्दी films to watch to improve my language.



A colleague suggested शोले - what do you think? — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 10, 2023

The British High Commissioner wasn't disappointed and received a flurry of suggestions including Rang De Basanti, RRR, Lagaan, Amar Akbar Anthony and more.

After going through the recommendations, Mr Ellis finalised three movies and shared the watch list. He placed the 1975 cult classic Sholay on top of his list but accidentally wrote it as “chole”. Other films that Mr Ellis picked were “Chupke Chupke” and Gangs of Wasseypur.

“I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition,” he wrote.

Alex Ellis added, “I have seen Lagaan - that's why I tell my colleagues every day “Dugna lagaan dena padega”.

Thanks for the ???? suggestions. So I'll watch



1. Chole

2. Chupke Chupke

3. I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition ????



I have seen Lagaan (????) - that's why I tell my colleagues every day “Dugna lagaan dena padega” ???? — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

After some users pointed out, Mr Ellis acknowledged that he incorrectly spelt a film's name and wrote, “I meant Sholay not chole (I haven't had breakfast yet)”.

I meant शोले not chole (I haven't had breakfast yet) https://t.co/CkqmtwAKow — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

The High Commissioner's post drew many reactions.

“Chole? You're talking about Kulche Chole, right?” a user joked.

Chole? You're talking about Kulche Chole, right? — Udit Malik (@oldmonk_in) April 11, 2023

Another said, “Its Sholay…not chole”.

Its Sholey...not chole :) — Rupam Tripathi???????? (@Rupam1311) April 11, 2023

“Sir, you can eat Chole - chupke chupke - while watching GoW,” a comment read.

Sir, you can eat Chole - chupke chupke - while watching GoW. ???????? — Shantanu Patil's Weather Updates For MH / KA / GOA (@shanpati) April 11, 2023

“Watch Sholay. Eat Chole,” a person said.

Watch Sholay. Eat Chole. — Ajai Malhotra (@AjaiMalhotra) April 11, 2023

One user explained, “Chole is garbanzo beans dish to be eaten with puri/roti etc. Here it is sholay which means flames/fire etc”.

chole is garbanzo beans dish to be eaten with puri/roti etc. here it is sholay which means flames/fire etc — Hari (@harry_vis) April 11, 2023

“You'll lessen most through Gangs of Wasseypur only,” another person commented.

You'll lessen most through Gangs of Wasseypur only — Mayank Kansal (@MKansal88) April 11, 2023

Others continued to suggest more films. “Watch Anand ...and thank me later,” a user said.

Watch Anand ...and thank me later. — Vipul purohit (@_vipul_30) April 11, 2023

So, would you like to suggest any film?